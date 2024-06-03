Dayton police sergeant on unpaid leave following sentencing after sex investigation

The Dayton Police Department is providing an update on a sergeant who was recently sentenced for charges connected to a sex investigation.

Sgt. Joseph Setty was sentenced last week to up to three years of probation after he pleaded no contest to charges of unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton police officer sentenced after sex investigation

Setty was first placed on administrative leave in March 2023 pending an internal and criminal investigation. The department confirmed on Monday that Setty was placed on unpaid leave today “while an administrative investigation is conducted.”

“The Dayton Police Department takes the allegations made against Joseph Setty very seriously,” the department shared in a statement.

Setty joined the Dayton Police Department in 2006 and became a sergeant in 2016.

>> ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Dayton officer placed on leave pending internal, criminal investigation

On Sept. 25, 2022, Setty created “a condition that was physically offensive” or that presented “a risk of physical harm”, according to court documents.

The documents further stated that Setty “persisted in disorderly conduct” after reasonable warning and being asked to stop.

As part of his sentencing, Setty is required to maintain employment and not have contact with the three victims.