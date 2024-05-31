Dayton police officer sentenced after sex investigation

A Dayton police sergeant who has been on leave for over a year has been sentenced.

Jospeph Setty was sentenced to up to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Setty was placed on administrative leave in March 2023 pending an internal and criminal investigation.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Setty created “a condition that was physically offensive” or that presented “a risk of physical harm”, according to court documents.

The documents further stated that Setty “persisted in disorderly conduct” after reasonable warning and being asked to stop.

As part of his sentencing, Setty is required to maintain employment and not have contact with the three victims.

Setty joined the Dayton Police Department in 2006 and became a sergeant in 2016.

In a sentencing memorandum, Setty’s attorney asked that he be placed on probation.

“Setty is a father of two and his family depends on the income he provides to give them a stable, loving home. He has a close relationship to both his children and exceeds expectations as a father and role model,” his attorney wrote. “He is also an active member of his community, whether it is within the scope of his duties of a police officer or his own personal volunteering efforts.”

Earlier this month, a Dayton police spokesperson said that Setty will remain on administrative leave, and an administrative leave will be conducted after any court proceedings.

