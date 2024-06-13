Dayton police officer received $67K, positive review, while under criminal investigation

Jun. 13—The city of Dayton paid police Sgt. Joseph Setty $67,008 in leave pay in 2023 as he spent much of the year on paid suspension pending a state criminal investigation, according to an analysis of city payroll as part of the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

Setty was placed on unpaid leave earlier this month, and an internal city investigation was launched after he pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful restraint (a third-degree misdemeanor) and two counts of disorderly conduct (a fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Setty had been on paid leave since March 2023. His total gross compensation last year — including his two-plus months working and his nine-plus months on leave — was $105,439, according to the Payroll Project, an annual analysis of local government employee pay.

Setty's 2023 annual performance review finished in February of 2024 says he exceeded standards in teamwork, operational skills and care and use of equipment.

"Sergeant Setty was an asset to the Central Business District," his supervisor wrote. "He was aggressive at long-term crime hotspots. His actions led to decreased crime and incivility in the areas he concentrated on. Sergeant Setty had limited action during the rating period and has been off duty since March 21 of 2023."

Setty's personnel file, obtained by the Dayton Daily News, includes no official record notifying Setty that he was being placed on leave.

An attorney who represented Setty in his criminal cases did not return a message seeking comment from the Dayton Daily News.

The charges against Setty arose from accusations by multiple women who said Setty engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts, according to investigative documents from the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation that were obtained by this news organization.

Setty was sentenced to up to three years of probation after he was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges.

The Dayton Police Department on June 3 announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Setty was placed on unpaid leave.

"The Dayton Police Department takes the allegations made against Joseph Setty very seriously," the post states. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we will provide further updates as they become available. We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during this time."