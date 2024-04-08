Dayton police investigating death of 18-year-old

Apr. 8—Dayton police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who died Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as Larod Allen Delong. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, Dayton police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue on a report of a person down, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 call log indicated at least seven bullet casings were found in front of a residence.

A caller told dispatch they heard gunshots and there was someone lying in the street, according to dispatch records.

We've reached out ot Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details are released.