Dayton Police Department announces multiple changes to command structure

The Dayton Police Department announced it is making changes to its command structure.

The Patrol Operations Division will now have two supervising majors, according to a spokesperson from the department.

Major Jason Hall will oversee the East Patrol Operations Division. This patrol includes the Central Business District.

Major James Mullins will supervise the West Patrol Operations Division.

The spokesperson said these changes will allow Hall and Mullins to establish closer relationships with the community.

The Community Services and Operations Support divisions will be merged into one division. This combination will be called the Community Services Division.

Major Chris Malson will oversee this division’s operations, which include the police academy, community engagement, neighborhood assistance officers, and more.

These changes will go into effect on June 17.

To contact Major Mullins in the West Patrol District, call (937) 333-8950.

To contact Major Hall for the East Patrol District or Central Business District, call (937) 333-7440.

