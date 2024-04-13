Dayton police make 8 arrests in child pornography cases

Apr. 12—Dayton police have made eight arrests recently following investigations into child pornography.

During April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Dayton Police Department announced some of the ways it is working to help prevent children from being victimized.

"Detectives with the CARE House Unit have been investigating multiple complaints involving child sexual assault material," according to a statement from the department. "The Dayton Police Department takes (child sexual assault material) investigations very seriously and we hope that this notification will serve as a reminder to have difficult conversations with loved ones about their online activities."

Police identified eight people who were arrested recently following Montgomery County grand jury indictments in child pornography cases. They are:

—Zachary Bryan Copp, 22, facing 125 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor;

—Leonard Andrea Davis Jr., 29, facing two counts of pandering obscenity involving an impaired person;

—Dylan Kent, 30, facing 99 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor;

—Brett Andrew King, 29, facing 19 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and seven counts of illegal use of an impaired person in nudity-oriented material;

—Aaron Scott Miner, 32, facing 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor;

—Robbie Matthew Minnich, 30, facing three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor;

—Damien Connor Wiley, 20, facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and

—Santino Blue Wilson, 22, facing 60 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles younger than 13.

All eight were arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

Another man, Christopher Kilbarger, 35, has a warrant for his arrest following his indictment for nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Anyone who knows Kilbarger's whereabouts can contact dispatch at 937-225-HELP (4357) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.