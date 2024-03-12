Dayton named a top city to watch the solar eclipse by USA Today

On April 8, dozens of major cities and hundreds of small towns will be plunged into total darkness as a total solar eclipse will pass over parts of a dozen states.

The total eclipse will pass over states from Texas to Maine, including Dayton, Ohio, which has been named as one of the best places to see the solar eclipse, according to USA Today.

News Center 7 will have complete coverage leading up to the once in a lifetime event and throughout the day on April 8.

Below are the top 12 destinations based on USA Today for viewing the solar eclipse:

San Antonio, TX

The partial eclipse begins at 12:17 pm CST. Totality occurs at 1:36 pm.

Austin, TX

The partial eclipse begins at 12:17 pm CT. Totality occurs at 1:37 pm.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

The partial eclipse begins at 12:22 pm CT. Totality occurs at 1:41 pm.

Little Rock, Arkansas

The partial eclipse begins at 12:33 pm CT. Totality occurs at 1:52 pm.

Indianapolis, Indiana

The partial eclipse begins at 1:50 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:07 pm.

Dayton, Ohio

The partial eclipse begins at 1:53 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:10 pm.

Cleveland, Ohio

The partial eclipse begins at 1:59 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:15 pm.

Mansfield, Ohio

The partial eclipse begins at 1:57 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:12 pm.

Erie, Pennsylvania

The partial eclipse begins at 2:02 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:18 pm.

Buffalo, New York

The partial eclipse begins at 2:04 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:18 pm.

Rochester, New York

The partial eclipse begins at 2:07 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:20 pm.

Burlington, Vermont

The partial eclipse begins at 2:14 pm ET. Totality occurs at 3:26 pm.



Any of the locations along the eclipse’s path is going to provide an out-of-this-world experience, these dozen cities will be hosting viewing celebrations.