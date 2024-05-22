Dayton NAACP reinstates longtime president after political bid

May 21—Members of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP last month voted to reinstate longtime president Derrick Foward, who stepped down after nearly two decades to run for state office.

"While I did not win the primary election for the 38th House District of Ohio, I learned a lot throughout the process, which will equip me in the future," said Foward. "I congratulated State Representative-elect Desiree Tims the day after the (March 19) election and wished her well in the days ahead as she seeks to put laws on the books that will enhance the lives of all Ohioans.

"Now it's time for me to amplify my civil rights advocacy work in the areas of voting rights, criminal justice reform, women's rights, environmental and climate justice, health care reform, union rights, education reform, youth development and economic sustainability, ultimately leading to legislative reforms that will work for all Ohioans," said Foward. "Our democracy is in peril and I will continue to fight on behalf of all Americans."

Mattie White, who began serving as interim president when Foward resigned Jan. 22, resumed her position as first vice president who chairs the organization's community coordination.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest civil rights organization. The Dayton Unit was founded in 1915 and includes members throughout the Dayton region and Montgomery County.