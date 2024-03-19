Dayton man sentenced for strangling woman, attacking dog with machete

A Dayton man now knows he will be in prison for strangling a woman and attacking a dog with a machete back in September.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man accused of strangling woman, attacking dog with machete

Johnny Deangelo Pickens, 35, of Dayton, pled guilty to felony charges of strangulation and cruelty to companion animals and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence on March 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

He was sentenced in court Monday to 15 months in prison.

News Center 7 previously reported back in September that Dayton officers were called to a home on initial reports of domestic violence.

The victim told officers that her live-in boyfriend, identified as Pickens, was angry and threatening her.

She said that a few days earlier Pickens had allegedly strangled her and “hacked” her mother’s dog with a machete before hitting it with a blunt object “multiple times.”

The dog survived its injuries.

As part of Pickens’ plea, misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing were dismissed, court documents said.