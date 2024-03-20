Dayton man sentenced for connection to child sex abuse case

A man has been sentenced for his connection to a Dayton child sex abuse case.

Terrance Shavers, 42, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to online court records.

He pled guilty last month to sexual battery via a bill of information.

Shavers will also be designated a Tier III sexual offender, which means he will be required to register his address every 90 days for life.

He has been in Montgomery County Jail since November.