Dayton man indicted for murder accused of firing 40 shots, killing teen running away

Apr. 15—A 36-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday for murder is accused of firing more than 40 rounds from his handgun at two people — killing one as he ran away — who reportedly were trying to break into his car.

Isaiah DeAnthony Wood, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, single counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence, and four counts of having weapons while under disability.

The gunshot victim was identified as Larod Allen DeLong by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Wood was inside his home in the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue during the early morning hours of April 6 when his doorbell camera repeatedly alerted him to movement in the driveway. Wood went outside and fired more than 40 rounds at two people nearby. One of the rounds struck DeLong in the back of the head, killing him, as he was running away, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

One of the bullets also struck a house across the street and another bullet hit a garage at another house, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators reported finding four firearms inside Wood's house following the shooting.

The one believed to be used during the shooting was found altered in a kitchen cabinet, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. A drum-style magazine was found in a small storage bin in an adjoining room, police said.

Wood is held on a $1 million cash bond in the Montgomery County Jail.