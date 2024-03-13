Dayton man indicted on 125 child pornography-related charges

Mar. 12—A Dayton man is facing more than 100 child pornography-related charges after a national child welfare agency alerted police that his cellphone was used to to upload child sexual abuse content.

Zachary Copp, 22, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury on 125 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 26.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Copp's phone reportedly was used to upload child sexual abuse material to the Verizon cloud, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

None of the images are believed to have involved children known to Copp and had been downloaded, the prosecutor's office said.

A warrant was issued for Copp's arrest.