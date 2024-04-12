Dayton man gets 50-plus years for shooting, sexually assaulting woman two years ago

Apr. 12—A Dayton man will spend a half century in prison for shooting a woman in the leg in June 2022 while pistol-whipping her before forcing her into a vehicle and sexually assaulting her.

Melvin Anthony Brown, 40, was sentenced this week by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton to 46 to 51 1/2 years after his February conviction on nearly a dozen charges including multiple counts of rape, felonious assault, kidnapping — which each carried firearm and repeat violent offender specifications that added time to his sentence — in addition to having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

Dayton police were called June 11, 2022, to the 600 block of Neal Avenue, where they found a woman sitting on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told officers she was walking home early that day on South Smithville Road when a man came up behind her.

"He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. "He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking (the woman) in the leg, breaking her femur."

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

In addition to his prison term, Skelton also ordered Brown designated a Tier III sexual offender, which would require him to register his address every 90 years for life.

Also, his sentence will be served consecutively to a Hamilton County case in which he was sentenced to prison in February for aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability in a case filed in May 2021, court records show.