Dayton man facing more than 50 child porn charges

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 11—A Dayton man is facing dozens of charges after he reportedly downloaded and shared child pornography.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Santino Wilson on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, 20 counts of pandering sex-oriented materials involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He pleaded not guilty during his Thursday arraignment is is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Dayton police opened the investigation on Sept 9, 2022, after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Wilson was downloading, sharing and trading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.