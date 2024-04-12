Dayton man facing more than 50 child porn charges

Apr. 11—A Dayton man is facing dozens of charges after he reportedly downloaded and shared child pornography.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Santino Wilson on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, 20 counts of pandering sex-oriented materials involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He pleaded not guilty during his Thursday arraignment is is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Dayton police opened the investigation on Sept 9, 2022, after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Wilson was downloading, sharing and trading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.