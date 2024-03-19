Dayton man faces multiple charges in child pornography case

Mar. 19—A Dayton man indicted Tuesday is facing multiple charges in a child pornography case.

Christopher Ryan Kilbarger, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned April 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving information that Kilbarger reportedly had child sexual assault material on his Google account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Videos and photos containing child pornography reportedly were found on his cellphone, the prosecutor's office said.

A warrant was issued for Kilbarger's arrest.