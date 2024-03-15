Dayton man faces human trafficking-related charges

Mar. 14—A Dayton man indicted Thursday is facing three felony charges on human trafficking-related charges.

Mark S. Moore, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned March 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in persons (compulsion to involuntary servitude), compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

A Dayton police detective interviewed a woman during a human trafficking investigation who said a man she identified as Moore would post photos of her on solicitation websites and then speak to potential clients, arrange the prices and drive her to the location for the purpose of exchanging sex for currency, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman also told police that Moore provided her with narcotics and that she was required to give Moore a person of her earnings during the arranged dates, the affidavit stated.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Moore's arrest.