Dayton man faces a dozen charges in case involving child sexual assault material

May 28—A Dayton man is facing felony charges involving child sexual assault material.

William "Billy" G. Stroud, 55, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance after he was indicted Tuesday by a county grand jury.

Dayton Police Department detectives on April 28 searched Stroud's apartment and interviewed him as part of an investigation. Following the search and interview, police served a search warrant to Dropbox Inc. for multiple email addresses, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"Within the data provided by Dropbox Inc. were multiple files of child sexual abuse material, depicting juveniles under the age of 18 in a state of nudity," the affidavit stated.

Stroud was arrested May 17 and remains held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.