Dayton man faces 155 charges in child pornography case

Apr. 11—A Dayton man indicted Thursday is facing more than 150 charges in a child pornography case.

Dylan Kent, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 155 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Kent reportedly had child sexual abuse material on his Dropbox cloud storage account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Dayton police arrested Kent Thursday afternoon and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.