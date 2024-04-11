Dayton man ejected, seriously injured in U.S. Army humvee crash on I-75 in West Chester Twp.

Apr. 10—A Dayton man suffered serious injuries after he was ejected Wednesday morning from a U.S. Army Humvee involved in a crash with two semitrailers on Interstate 75 in West Chester Twp.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. on southbound I-75, which temporarily shut down the highway at the Union Center Boulevard exit.

Preliminary investigation revealed a U.S. Army Humvee driven by Nariya Crayton, 21, of Reynoldsburg near Columbus was in the right exit lane to Interstate 275 when the Humvee changed into the right middle lane, then back into the right exit lane, striking the side of a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jay Shope, 46, of Forest in northern Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Hamilton Post.

After striking the semi, the Humvee went back to the right middle lane and struck a 2018 Peterbilt driven by 64-year-old Michael Wright of Cincinnati. The impact forced the Humvee to go off the right side of the interstate and overturn into a tree line.

Hasan Khan, 41, was ejected from the Humvee and was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center's Clifton Campus with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, troopers said.

Crayton and her other passenger, Timothy Wiemer, 21, of Toledo, also were taken to UC Medical Center in Clifton with minor injuries, and the two truck drivers were not injured.

Several vehicles painted in camouflage flanked the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by West Chester and Sharonville police departments, West Chester and Sharonville fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.