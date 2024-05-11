Dayton man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Darke Co.

A man is in jail after deputies said he led them on a chase through Darke County.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, deputies attempted to pull over a car near state Route 121 for having a license plate cover that hid the car’s plates.

The car sped off, starting a chase.

Another deputy used stop sticks near US-36, causing the car to crash out and go into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Quentin Howard, 30, of Dayton, then got out of the car and ran but was soon after taken into custody.

Deputies said they found suspected crack cocaine on Howard.

He was booked into the Darke County Jail on a charge of possession of controlled substance.

Additional charges are pending, deputies said.

