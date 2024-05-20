Dayton man arrested, charged with shooting, robbing Muncie resident

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Ohio man accused of shooting a Muncie man during a March robbery was arrested early Monday.

Beau James Cleary, 35, of Dayton, was being in the Delaware County Jail under a bond of $110,000.

Last week, Cleary was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Cleary on March 15 shot a local man in the leg and took his car keys and cellphone.

The victim said the attack came after he received Facebook messages asking him to come to a mobile home in the 3900 block of East Jackson Street "to get money that was owed to him."

Once there, the man said, Cleary struck him "in the head with what he assumed was a firearm, knocking him to the floor."

The accuser said another man — Henry Thomas "Detroit" Lowe, 44, of Muncie — then kicked him in the face.

He said when he refused to surrender his keys and phone, Cleary shot him in the leg, and then took those items.

Another witness said the Dayton man had forced them to lure the victim to the scene of the shooting.

The most serious of the charges against Cleary is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Lowe was arrested on March 20 and has since been charged in Circuit Court 5 with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation and battery.

His trial is set for Sept. 24. Lowe continues to be held in the jail under a $42,500 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ohio man arrested in Muncie shooting, robbery