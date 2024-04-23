Dayton father accused of causing skull fracture to 2-month-old

Apr. 22—A Dayton father is accused of causing his 2-month-old child to suffer a skull fracture earlier this month during a domestic violence incident in Dayton.

Fernando Intzem, 32, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two felony counts of endangering children and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Dayton police were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. April 12 to a house on McKinley Street.

Intzem reportedly assaulted his 2-month-old child's mother by hitting her several times in the face with his hands while she was holding the infant, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"When Mr. Intzem pushed her into the wall, (the baby's) head made contact with the wall," the affidavit stated.

Such force was used that the infant suffered a skull fracture, discovered by doctors at Dayton Children's Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Intzem is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.