Dayton CVB changes name to Destination Dayton, marking 30th anniversary

May 21—Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has changed its name to Destination Dayton in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Organizational leaders say the name better reflects its goal of advocating for destination development in the Dayton area, as well as courting and marketing events from across the country to host them here.

"Our role as an organization is to be the destination marketing organization for Dayton and Montgomery County. So we felt Destination Dayton truly does say who we are and what we represent," said Jacquie Powell, president and CEO.

The bureau's board of trustees went through a process of "doing some strategic planning," she said.

"For us, this is a big effort," Powell said. "This is our 30th anniversary of being in business as the Dayton and Montgomery County's destination marketing organization."

Over the 30 years of the agency's existence, Destination Dayton's scope of work has changed, including expanding marketing efforts, and providing "outstanding and complimentary" event planning and managing services to organizers once they arrive, Powell said.

Additionally, Dayton's attractions, including Carillon Park, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, and numerous independent restaurants, venues, and sports facilities have grown dramatically, including the Dayton Convention Center, which is in the middle of a $45 million renovation and expansion.

The Dayton region has more to offer local residents as well.

"What we hear quite often from people is 'Oh, I never knew that was here," Powell said. "We have people who live here that haven't discovered all of the unexpected that's here in our community."

In 2021, the most recent data available, travel, tourism and conventions generated $2.4 billion in total economic impact in Dayton and Montgomery County, including indirect impacts, and generated $332 million in related tax revenue.

The tourism industry also supports more than 22,000 Dayton area jobs.

The bureau honored five event planners at its its annual National Travel & Tourism Week Celebration who contributed to the local economy by bringing events to Dayton and Montgomery County last year, events that generated nearly $4.3 million in direct spending. Those individuals are:

—Sal Barberi, 2023 Oldsmobile Club of America National Meet

—Jesse Rentfrow, 2023 Travel Baseball Rankings (TBR) Elite World Series

—Amy Spowart, National Aeronautic Association & Fédération Aéronautique Internationale General Conference 2023

—Doug Ute, 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Girls & Boys State Basketball Championships

—Christie White, American Legion Department of Ohio 2023 Convention