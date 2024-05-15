Dayton community advocate presented with DDC's Hobson Award

May 14—Scott McGohan, a former Dayton Development Coalition board member and a prominent figure in the Dayton community, received the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award from the DDC.

The award is named after former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson of Springfield and honors local leaders for their advocacy in the Dayton region.

"Every year, the Coalition presents the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award to a leader who has been an effective, strong advocate for the region," said Jeff Hoagland, DDC president & CEO. "This year, we honor someone whose positive attitude and remarkable kindness have done so much to shape our region. Scott McGohan embodies the term servant leader. He has channeled decades of business leadership at McGohan Brabender into helping others."

McGohan also received the 2022 People of Vision Award by Prevent Blindness and is a board member for the YMCA. He is both the founder of and a mentor with the Mentors Matter summer camp that helps inner-city youth in Dayton.

Past recipients of the award, presented at the Coalition's annual Washington, D.C. Community Leader Fly-In, include Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Barbara Mills, Derek Porter, Scott Sullivan, retired Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Owen, JP Nauseef, Dick Church, Don Patterson, Dan McCabe and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John "JT" Thompson.

"McGohan writes and speaks on company culture, sharing his skills in vision casting, strategy alignment and leadership deployment," the DDC said.