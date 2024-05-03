Daytime stabbing at East Boston apartment complex under investigation

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in broad daylight on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of 88 Brandywyne Drive around 3 p.m. found a victim suffering from a stab wound, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

There are no reports of any arrests.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

