After dayslong manhunt, deputies find suspect who caused city lockdown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — After a dayslong manhunt, the armed suspect who caused a lockdown for some local residents has been captured, according to authorities.

Raymond Klisz, 48, of Akron, was taken into custody by Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, the department confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The incident started on April 27, when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the City of Green for an “altercation between two people.” Klisz is accused of violating a protection order there, according to a media release.

When deputies arrived, Klisz, believed to be carrying a gun and wearing a mask, ran into a wooded area, according to investigators.

Authorities said Klisz ran near a Uniontown park, so the park was evacuated and residents were asked to stay in their homes and lock their doors while law enforcement searched the area.

In an update the next day, the sheriff’s office said they were still searching for Klisz, now charged with weapons under disability, violation of a protection order, inducing panic, aggravated menacing and criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office posted an update to its Facebook page on Sunday, saying, “Raymond Klisz has been taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and is being booked into the Summit County Jail.”

