Days after spring nor'easter, over 3,000 remain without power in NH

Apr. 7—Utility crews spent the weekend working to restore power to customers after a powerful spring storm roared through New Hampshire last week, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy snow and rain, and leaving more than 175,000 households in the dark.

Restoration efforts knocked that number down to 3,200 without power as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with the vast majority of those expected to have the lights back on by the end of day.

Eversource reported 347 customers without power Sunday afternoon.

"Our plan for pre-positioning crews in advance of the storm and quickly mobilizing the vast number of crews that arrived from all over the country to impacted communities greatly accelerated our progress restoring power for our customers," said Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley. "We appreciate that this is the second significant storm within a two-week period that many of our customers experienced a multi-day outage. I can't thank them enough for their patience and understanding while our massive team — in the field and behind the scenes — continues working around the clock to get the power back for everyone."

New Hampshire Electric Co-op had 2,853 customers without power as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Alton and Tuftonboro topping the list with 394 and 383 outages respectively. Power is expected to be restored to all NHEC customers by Monday night.

Unitil and Liberty Utilities reported no remaining outages Sunday afternoon.

"We're grateful to our crews for working around the clock to restore power safely, and as quickly as conditions allowed, in response to this destructive spring storm," Unitil External Affairs Director Alec O'Meara said in a statement. "As we reach the final stage of restoration, we remind all customers to never assume their outage is reported, and that it is important to report again should you remain out after power is restored to your street or neighborhood, as there may be an issue unique to your home."

Hundreds of schools and day care centers were closed across New Hampshire as a result of the storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in some locations. The storm closed town offices, public libraries and community centers.

Circuit courts in Goffstown and Dover were closed Thursday due to power outages, while other courthouses in Brentwood, Concord, Keene, Nashua and Newport closed early.