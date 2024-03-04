Days after Newport News shooting, 14-year-old dies

A 14-year-old boy has died after police say he was shot on Youngs Mill Lane last week.

According to Newport News police, officers responded to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 27. At the scene, emergency services found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died on March 1 at about noon. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released information about potential suspects or what may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247–2500.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com