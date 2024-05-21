Daylight shootings kill two men on Camden streets

CAMDEN — Two men are dead after separate daylight shootings here.

Marcus Corbitt, 24, was gunned down around 12:20 p.m. on May 17 on the 800 block of Princeton Avenue, a one-block road off Pine Street, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He died a short time later at Cooper University Hospital, Camden.

The other victim, 25-year-old Shyhiem Davis, of Woodlynne, also died at Cooper Friday after being shot four days earlier, the prosecutor's office said.

It said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 700 block of Ferry Avenue, around 5:40 p.m. on May 13.

Appeals court overturns conviction: New trial for Deptford man accused of murdering his parents

Davis arrived at Cooper as a "walk-in gunshot victim," and remained in critical condition until his death, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators are underway into each homicide.

Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried can be contacted about either case at 609-820-3537.

Anyone with information also can call Prosecutor's Detectives Erica DiLolle at 856-225-5539 about Corbitt's shooting or Matthew Kriedler at 856-930-5355 about Davis' homicide.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marcus Corbitt of Camden and Shyhiem Davis of Woodlynne are victims