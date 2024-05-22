Daylight shooting in busy section of Malden prompts large police investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a daylight shooting in a busy section of Malden on Wednesday morning.

Malden police did not reveal specifics of the shooting but several cruisers and investigators could be seen canvassing an expansive crime scene on Eastern Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A hat and clothing could be seen on the ground surrounded by yellow crime scene tape near a Good Year Auto Service location.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Malden police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

