Daylight saving is this weekend. What to know about springing forward this season.

Spring is almost here, and with it comes daylight saving time.

Since Nov. 5, the nation has been without it.

Every year, "springing forward" affects the daily lives of millions of Americans by requiring clock changes and throwing off circadian rhythms. While the tradeoff of spending more hours in the sun deems daylight saving a necessary nuisance, there is still much debate as to whether the practice should continue. Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time except in the Navajo Nation, as well as the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With daylight saving coming up at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, where exactly does South Carolina stand on the practice?

South Carolina votes no to daylight saving time

In 2020, the South Carolina Legislature voted to make daylight saving time permanent. If the vote had passed, South Carolinians would no longer be prompted to change their clocks twice a year, enjoying longer periods of daylight in the winter months. Despite the effort to thwart daylight saving once and for all, the law cannot take effect without Congress voting on ending the time changes.

The Sunshine Protection Act is a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, according to a USA Today article. In 2022, the bill was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate. Because it did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Joe Biden could not sign the bill into law. A 2023 version of the act does not seem to be gaining much momentum, either.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the practice of Americans adjusting their clocks forward an hour to make way for more daylight during the summer evenings. It occurs just in time for the start of the Northern Hemisphere's spring equinox on March 19.

A man watches the last sunset of daylight saving time, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The sun will set an hour earlier Sunday as people in most of the United States set their clocks back an hour to switch to standard time.

When is daylight saving time this year?

Daylight savings time begins this Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m.

When does daylight saving time end?

At 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, daylight saving time will end. Americans will adjust their clocks again―this time, an hour behind―to "fall back," making more room for morning daylight. Next year, daylight saving time resumes on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Spring forward: What to know about daylight saving in SC this week.