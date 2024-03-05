Daylight saving is this weekend. Everything to know, from sleep tips to sunrise in Boise

We’re less than a week away from Idahoans reluctantly — or maybe willingly — having to move their clocks an hour forward for daylight saving time.

On Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m., it suddenly will be 3 a.m., resulting in what many people describe as “losing an hour of sleep.”

But aside from losing an hour of sleep, how else does daylight saving time impact our daily schedule? And how can we fight off the tiredness in the following days?

Why do we have daylight saving time?

Generally, to increase the amount of natural light we’re exposed to in the Northern Hemisphere. But contrary to popular belief, the purpose of saving daylight wasn’t created so farmers could have more time in the field.

The first countries to implement the practice were Germany and Austria in 1916, according to online museum WebExhibits, to save fuel for electricity. On April 30, 1916, the clock would increase by one hour until October.

The United States adopted the plan in 1918 to save daylight and establish standard time, but the law was repealed the following year after World War I.

The Uniform Time Act, introduced in 1966 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, allowed states to opt in and out of daylight saving. Arizona and Hawaii were the only states not to observe daylight saving in 2023.

The Uniform Time Act was partly designed to save energy, but a 2008 report from the United States Department of Energy found that daylight saving had minimal impact on electricity usage, reporting just a 0.03% saving in electricity usage over a year.

How does DST affect sunrise & sunset in Boise?

If we’re not saving that much energy per year because of daylight saving, the most significant impact ends up being how light or dark it is when we wake up or finish work.

March is the month in which we gain daylight the fastest in Idaho as we approach and move past the vernal equinox. Daylight saving will result in it staying darker later in the morning and lighter later at night, but because of the rapid pace at which we’re gaining daylight, it won’t feel dark in the mornings for long.

On the first day of daylight saving, March 10, the sun will rise in Boise at 8:04 a.m. and set at 7:45 p.m., according to Time and Date. By the end of the month, on March 31, the sun will rise at 7:27 a.m. and set at 8:11 p.m.

People raft down the Boise River in late September as the sun sets.

What can I do to help my sleep schedule?

Although daylight saving doesn’t significantly affect our health, it can undoubtedly cause a couple of irritable days as you try to adjust your sleep schedule.

The Farmers’ Almanac provides five tips to stave off weariness as you adjust to the time change:

Good bedtime habits

In the days after the time change, stop drinking caffeinated beverages and alcohol 4 to 6 hours before bedtime. Also, if you exercise, avoid workouts within 4 hours of sleep. Working out raises your body temperature temporarily, making it harder to fall asleep.

Get consistent sleep

Get at least 7 hours of sleep on the days before and after the time change. The closer you stick to your regular routine, the faster your body adjusts.

If you have trouble with the time change, consider gradually adjusting the time you fall asleep and wake up by 15 to 20 minutes daily a few days in advance. The gradual change could help your body slowly adjust.

Keep dinnertime consistent and eat more protein

On the days around the time change, eat at the same time or even a little early. Try to shift your meal time forward 15 minutes for a few days in a row to help ease the transition.

Avoid overeating; if you feel like having a snack, choose one high in protein instead of carbohydrates. High-carb meals can often delay and disturb your sleep.

Take a short nap

If you’re starting to stack up sleepless hours, taking a short nap during the day could be beneficial instead of continuing without any sleep. Try not to take naps longer than 20 minutes, though.

Get more sunlight

Go outside and expose yourself to morning sunlight on Sunday to help regulate your internal clock. Having shorter daylight hours can impact our mood and energy levels, decreasing serotonin.

Also, try to take some time out of your morning or early afternoon for a walk while the sun is out.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time ends in the fall of 2024 on Sunday, Nov. 3.

At 2 a.m., clocks will go backward one hour to 1 a.m.