Daylight saving time: Get ready to set your clocks ahead, Tennessee

Daylight saving time begins this weekend, meaning Tennessee and most of the United States will "spring forward" as clocks move ahead one hour at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

While the lost hour of sleep may be less than ideal for some, the time change also means sunset will move later, especially as the days get gradually longer until we reach the summer solstice on June 20. Still, the lost hour of sleep and disruption to circadian rhythms — which can have physical, mental and behavioral effects — have made daylight saving time less popular in recent years.

Congress has discussed doing away with daylight saving time altogether, but efforts have stalled.

Why do we have daylight saving time in the first place?

Germany introduced daylight saving time in 1916 as a way to make daylight last longer to conserve fuel and power during World War I.

The U.S. adopted it in 1918, then abolished it after the war but still allowed it on a state-by-state basis, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The Department of Transportation, which is in charge of daylight saving time, says the practice saves energy, prevents traffic accidents and reduces crime. But some experts and studies suggest the negative cognitive and physical impacts, including sleep disruption, may outweigh the benefits of daylight saving time.

