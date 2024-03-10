Ready or not, clocks ‘spring forward’ overnight

**Related Video Above: Will daylight saving time become permanent in Ohio? Take a look at our report from Nov. 2023.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Every year, most Americans have to contend with daylight saving time. With spring upon us, that unfortunately means we’ll soon be ‘springing forward’ and losing an hour of precious sleep.

Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Where the bill stands

Daylight saving time starts the second Sunday of March, with clocks set to roll forward this Sunday at 2 a.m.

Those with excellent foresight will know to turn their clocks forward before hitting the hay Saturday night.

In recent years, Ohio lawmakers have considered doing away with daylight saving time (as seen in the video above), but no laws have been passed. States like Hawaii and Arizona do not adhere to daylight saving time, which was part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Spring doesn’t actually begin until March 19, but when it does there’ll be more sunlight to enjoy in the evenings.

Daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday, Nov. 3 (and we’ll gain the luscious hour of sleep right back).

