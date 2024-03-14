Daylight Saving Time is such a bummer. I want to stop changing my clocks.

Here we go again, springing forward for Daylight Saving Time.

There has been much written, discussed and debated regarding DST for years. It’s time to put this issue behind us and end it.

There are statistics available that point to the majority of Americans supporting the effort to end DST now. That number is growing each year.

The editorial cartoon in the April 24, 1971 is promoting the start of daylight-saving time in Nashville. It is letting readers know that they need to set their clocks forward one hour as they go the bed that night.

“In a poll taken by Economist/YouGov last March, 6 in 10 Americans (62%) said they would like to stop changing their clocks. In a 2023 survey from Payless Power it was a smaller majority of 57%, although 83% of the respondents believed that daylight saving time failed to achieve its original goal of conserving energy,” wrote C.A. Bridges for the USA TODAY Network Florida on March 6.

Since it’s up to our members of Congress, maybe it’s time to contact your senators and representatives to encourage them to end it now!

Carol Duncan, Nashville 37215

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Daylight Saving Time: Stop making Americans change their clocks