Daylight saving time: These 2 states didn’t ‘spring forward’ this morning — here’s why

(NEXSTAR) — You may be groggy as you’re reading this, thanks to our clocks “springing forward” an hour as daylight saving time began overnight. Or maybe you hardly noticed the time change, since nearly every one of our clocks is digital and we don’t have to change them.

Unless, of course, you live in one of two states that don’t observe daylight saving time. Then this Sunday is just like every other Sunday.

Hawaii and most of Arizona stay in one time zone year-round, meaning they don’t switch their clocks in March and November like the rest of us.

Since 1968, Arizona has observed Mountain Standard Time year-round, with the exception of the Navajo Nation. For Arizona, the decision was based largely on the amount of sun the state already gets.

In both cases, the abundance of daylight the states already receive is to blame.

If you’ve ever been to Arizona, it’s easy to understand why they prefer the nighttime hours to come a little sooner in the summer. As The Arizona Republic explains, by remaining on Mountain Standard Time year-round, the sun sets earlier (at least according to the clocks), providing some relief on a hot summer day.

Because Hawaii is so close to the equator, there isn’t much difference in how much sun they see throughout the year. And why bother “saving” daylight when you already get so much of it?

But what about the other states that see high temperatures and lots of sun? Why can’t Texas, Nevada, or Florida lock their clocks?

Under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states can exempt themselves from daylight saving time by observing permanent standard time year-round, but they cannot observe permanent daylight saving time all year.

So far this year, lawmakers in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Washington and West Virginia have introduced bills that would keep their states on permanent standard time all year.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia, have introduced bills in recent months to observe daylight saving time permanently, which would require action by Congress. A similar bill in Nebraska already failed to pass.

Many states have tried to pass bills to make permanent daylight saving time the norm or enacted resolutions that would allow the state to do so should Congress give them permission. At least 19 states have already enacted such legislation or resolutions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Congress has tried to pass laws regarding daylight saving time.

That includes the 2023 version of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) Sunshine Protection Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) to give states the power to stay on daylight saving time year-round, and a similar bill brought forth by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). All three were referred to committees, where they have remained since March 2023.

Barring any action by Congress (or your local lawmakers), daylight saving time ends on November 3 this year.

