Daybell’s daughter takes the stand as defense begins case in murder trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The defense for Chad Daybell began its case on Monday, May 20 after the prosecution rested last Thursday.

Defense Attorney John Prior began by calling Emma Murray, one of Chad and Tammy Daybell’s children.

Tammy’s health and fitness

Prior began by asking Murray about her mother’s health. She testified Tammy’s health began declining and needing to sleep a lot, often going to bed before dinner and sleeping in late the next morning. Murray also said Tammy would bruise very easily and often took medication to help.

Murray testified she and her mother both felt overweight and joined clogging and high-intensity Zumba fitness classes to get healthier. In addition, Tammy reportedly was in a FitBit step competition with Murray’s in-laws.

Tammy would repeatedly shake her arm while on the bed or sitting on the couch to count “steps” in an effort to win the step competition. Both Tammy and Emma Murray also took fitness classes for about six weeks before Tammy died.

Prior changed the topic of conversation to life insurance policies, which Emma said both she and her mother took out higher policies. Emma said the insurance was cheap and they were encouraged to take a life insurance policy.

“We both signed to take out more life insurance on ourselves and did not consult with our husbands,” Murray said.

Tylee’s death and wind search

Prior asked Murray about a search for wind direction on Chad Daybell’s desktop computer. Murray said she had done a search for south, southwest winds the day before Tylee died on that computer because they were planning an outdoor event.

Murray said she had noticed a storm on the horizon and was trying to be an “amateur meteorologist” to see if the storm was heading in their direction. She said she hopped onto a computer in the home in a shared location with no log-in or anything.

Chad and Tammy’s Daybell religious beliefs

Murray would go on to say both Chad and Tammy were religious. She described Chad Daybell as wanting to stick to “as close to the original form as he could.” He was really interested in teachings from Joseph Smith and Brigham Young and other early leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The assigning of numbers to people on whether they were light or dark, which the prosecution said was a common thing for Chad Daybell to do, was something Tammy would frequently do. Emma Murray said Tammy was more fundamental in her religious beliefs than Chad was.

At one point, Murray said she was given a blessing when she was struggling. After the blessing, Murray said she instantly felt better and that the “individual affecting her body” was gone. She said death was never a possibility when it came to casting out an evil spirit.

“The goal is so you have your own body back and can be in control of yourself,” Murray said, saying she never heard the word zombies outside of TV and movies.

Tammy’s death

Murray told Prior she didn’t feel there should be an autopsy done on anyone after they day. When the coroner asked if they wanted an autopsy done on Tammy Daybell, Murray said she didn’t want it done. Meanwhile, Chad Daybell never gave an opinion as he was “more distressed than I’ve ever seen him in my entire life,” said Murray.

Murray said her father was “emotionally out of control.” She told Prior that she knew the grief he felt for Tammy’s death was real, even if he didn’t have the same romantic relationship with her as he was having an affair with Lori Vallow at the time.

