'Day is very special': St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Chairman talks 200th celebration

As the city gears up for the 200th St. Patrick’s Day celebration, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman Tim Mahoney is reminded of how far the event has come.

“My dad was General Chairman in ‘68 and ‘69 when the parade was kind of going away,” said Mahoney. “To be able to see what this organization has been able to accomplish over the years now, as big as we are, is great.”

According to Mahoney, the committee has accepted more than 200 parade entries and more applications are pending. But they are keeping law enforcement, first responders and even community members in mind as they continue planning for the big day.

“We want to be off the streets by 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. at the latest,” said Mahoney. “We try to make sure that we don’t keep the streets clogged up because that is a long time.”

After 13 years on the committee, Mahoney took over as general chairman in 2023. “I’m honored that the parade committee put their faith in me to lead. There are a lot of family ties in this parade and a lot of friends that have been made throughout the years.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales march up Bull St.

Pipe bands from Ireland to California and marching bands from Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University will entertain the crowd. The Budweiser Clydesdales are making their return since 2018, too, said Mahoney.

When asked about the significance of the 200th anniversary, Mahoney said it’s the folks who come from all over the world who make the event unique.

Paradegoers enjoy the St. Patrick's Day Festivities in Oglethorpe Square during last year's celebration.

“People who have celebrated elsewhere say they would rather celebrate here,” said Mahoney. “The day is every special. It is about the feast of St. Patrick and our faith. Savannah is an Irish Catholic community when it comes around to parade season. We believe in the three F’s: faith, family and friends.”

But the celebration is not just for folks who are Irish. The day brings people from all cultures to feast and celebrate and Mahoney said those interactions are important, especially for those who only see each other once a year.

“There is lot of entertainment and a lot of friendly interaction,” said Mahoney. “There are people that don’t know about St. Patrick’s Day that have families coming into town. There’s a lot of fun to take place.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: St. Patrick's Day Celebration is an event for all