Day two of the Christopher Dunn hearing wraps up

ST. LOUIS – The Circuit Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office are on opposite sides of Christopher Dunn and his plea for innocence, but both agree lies are at the center of the case.

“There is no evidence that remains,” Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore argued on behalf of Christopher Dunn.

Gore maintains the witness testimony from then-12 and 14-year-old boys no longer holds up since the statements have been recanted, calling the now men “proven liars.”

Tristin Estep with the Attorney General’s Office said it’s the lies from Dunn that prove he is guilty. Estep attacked Dunn’s alibi the night of 15-year-old Rico Rogers murder.

“The purported alibi of Christopher Dunn being at home all night is a lie,” Estep said in her closing arguments.

The two went back and forth. Gore claimed that since the eyewitness testimony had been recanted, “there remains no evidence upon which a reasonable jury could return a verdict of guilty.”

Estep insists the only reason some of those statements were recanted was because Dunn had access to one of the witnesses.

“This is where the lies begin,” Estep said. “I submit to this court that those lies are influenced by Demorris StepP being in the department of corrections and Christopher Dunn having access to him.”

Retired judge Booker Shaw was on hand to assist Gore in the hearing. He argued that the recanted statements prove the witnesses can not be trusted.

“(Christopher) was convicted solely on the basis of recanted testimony and whether they lied at trial or lied when they recanted and recanted again and again does not matter. The fact remains is the verdict relies on the testimony of proven liars unworthy of belief,” Shaw told the judge.

