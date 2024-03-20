Day six of Gina Flores trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Gina Flores appeared for day six of her trial involving the shooting of Monique Maldonado.

Flores appeared calm in the courtroom as the jury heard closing arguments from both sides.

Monique Maldonado suffered a gunshot wound to the face the morning of May 29, 2023, during an argument with Flores over a common acquaintance.

Flores has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and theft for allegedly shooting Monique Maldonado in the face.

