A day to remember: Lubbock marks Memorial Day with ceremony, honoring sacrifice

Lubbockites joined the nation on Memorial Day Monday to pause and remember service members who have died defending our country.

Among events held around the area were the annual Sunday evening service hosted by Lubbock-area veterans groups at Second Baptist Church.

Gold star families receive red roses during the Lubbock's Veteran Groups and Second Baptist Church Memorial Day service, Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Second Baptist Church.

On Monday, the Nancy Anderson Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in conjunction with the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery, hosted a Memorial Day Service around the gazebo in front of the City of Lubbock Cemetery office.

Officer Jennifer La Marr performs taps during a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at City of Lubbock cemetery.

Col. (ret.) Garry C. Baccus, United States Air Force, was the featured speaker. South Plains Young Marines placed flags on gravesites with a Veterans Administration Memorial headstone or footstone. Rolando Orta from First Baptist Church Levelland sand The National Anthem, and The Singing Men of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church performed God Bless America. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented our Nation’s colors and honored our veterans with a 21 Gun Salute followed by the playing of Taps. It is estimated that more than 2,000 veterans are buried at the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock marks Memorial Day with ceremony, honoring sacrifice