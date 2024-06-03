Day of Portugal to be celebrated in Times Square with tapestry display and Madeira wine

NEW YORK - For the first time ever, the Day of Portugal will be celebrated in the iconic Times Square in New York City.

Led by O Valor do Tempo group, proprietor of ‘The Fantastic World of the Portuguese Sardine’ store, the celebration will take place June 10 at 1592 Broadway, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30pm.

“Portugal Day holds a significant place both locally and globally, celebrating the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Portuguese community worldwide,” said António Quaresma, president of O Valor do Tempo. “As a vibrant part of our nation’s cultural tapestry, this celebration brings together elected officials from New Jersey, dignitaries, and members of the Portuguese-American community to honor our shared heritage and achievements in arts, culture, business, and public service.”

Ivone Silva, the U.S. representative for O Valor do Tempo, told O Jornal the event is “set to be truly iconic and memorable” and expected to mark a “significant milestone for both Portugal and the United States.”

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey will be the event’s keynote speaker. New Jersey is the U.S. state with the largest proportion of Portuguese immigrants, as one in every three people in the Portuguese community is an immigrant.

Special guests will include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Portugal’s Secretary of State of Tourism Pedro Machado, and dozens of other dignitaries.

“We will have some wonderful surprises in store for the evening’s event,” Silva said. “This has already started to make waves in Portugal, and we aim to achieve the same level of impact here in the U.S.”

The first store outside of Portugal of the ‘Fantastic World of the Portuguese Sardine’ chain opened in Times Square last August.

“The Fantastic World of the Portuguese Sardine has evolved beyond a traditional store, serving as a cultural embassy that celebrates our Portuguese identity and traditions,” said Quaresma. “Within its walls, we showcase the exceptional talent and expertise of our esteemed Portuguese fishermen and artisans, elevating one of our nation’s most cherished culinary treasures, the sardine, to global acclaim.”

During the celebration, an Arraiolos tapestry piece, measuring about 9 feet, will be unveiled by Gov. Murphy.

Arraiolos, a small town in Alentejo, Portugal, is known for its exquisite hand-embroidered wool rugs.

“We will unveil a profound piece of Portuguese history and culture, symbolizing the enduring legacy of our community,” said Quaresma.

The tapestry will feature a fisherwoman with a basket of tinned fish, each can bearing a U.S. state flag, symbolizing the alliance between the United States and Portugal and honoring Luso American immigrants. The piece will be permanently on display in the store.

The event will also feature a unique Madeira wine from Portugal, historically significant as it was the same type of wine used by Thomas Jefferson to toast the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 with the founding fathers.

“Our store not only embodies our cherished traditions, but also represents the future of Portugal, as our tinned fish industry continues to thrive and innovate.”

For more information, visit https://www.portuguesesardine.com/us/

New York bridge turning Portuguese

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo bridge, the longest bridge in the state of New York, will once again be illuminated with the colors of the Portuguese flag in celebration of the Day of Portugal.

Slated for Saturday, June 22, the special illumination is being spearheaded by the New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference (NYPALC).

This is the second time the Governor Mario M. Cuomo bridge, which crosses the Hudson River and connects Rockland and Westchester Counties, is splashed with red and green to celebrate Portugal and the Portuguese-American community. A similar initiative took place on June 10, 2023.

