Day of Portugal to be celebrated in New Bedford June 6-9. Here’s what to expect

NEW BEDFORD – The Day of Portugal celebration in New Bedford will run from June 6 to 9 and blend traditional food, dance, music, regional crafts, and other festivities.

“I am very proud we are celebrating our 27th year. I am hoping for good weather, a good turn out and things to run smoothly,” said Dulce Matos, who is serving her seventh consecutive year as president of the New Bedford Day of Portugal Committee.

The celebration will kick off on Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m., with the raising of the Portuguese Flag at New Bedford City Hall.

The ceremony will include a short speaking program as well as the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “A Portuguesa,” the national anthem of Portugal, by Andrea Vargas.

The Discovery Language Academy Folkloric Group is expected to perform.

“The ceremony will be attended by the Portuguese Consul, Dr. Tiago Cabrita de Sousa, and the Mayor of New Bedford, Jon F. Mitchell, among other political figures,” according to Matos.

A public reception will follow in the Camões Hall of the Consulate of Portugal in New Bedford, located at 628 Pleasant St.

Three-day arraial kicks off Friday, June 7

On Friday, June 7, the festivities will move to the Senhor da Pedra Club grounds, located at 81 Tinkham St.

The space will be converted into an arraial, a Portuguese-style street celebration featuring traditional foods, live music performances, folkloric dances, regional crafts and more to highlight the cultural attributes of the Portuguese community.

The festivitieswill kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a short parade, which will depart from the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on Earle Street making its way towards the Senhor da Pedra Club grounds, where a ribbon cutting ceremony and a brief speaking program featuring elected officials and members of the Day of Portugal Committee will take place.

Matos said some fan-favorite food booths will be returning to the arraial, and there will be something to please everyone’s palate, including bifanas, linguiça, favas, hamburgers, hot dogs, and malassadas.

The food stands will open on Friday right after the ribbon cutting ceremony and on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, several artisans will be showcasing their traditional crafts.

Who will be performing at the 2024 New Bedford Day of Portugal celebration?

On Friday, June 7, live entertainment will be provided by Luís Pacheco, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the afternoon will be filled with performances by the Azorean Cultural Society Folkloric Group of Fall River, the Recordações de Portugal Folkloric Group of New Bedford and the children’s Folkloric Group of the Discovery Language Academy of New Bedford.

New Bedford-based Edge band will wrap up the evening, taking the stage from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the afternoon will be filled with performances by the Danças e Cantares Folkloric Group of Cumberland, R.I. (4 p.m.); the Despensa Mar e Terra, a local troupe that performs traditional dances from Rabo de Peixe, Azores (5 p.m.); and the Concertinas do Norte, a three-member accordion group from Milford (6:30 p.m.).

Luizinho, an entertainer from New Jersey, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. and bring the celebration to an end.

Who serves on the 2024 Day of Portugal Committee?

Dulce Matos, president

Peter Correia, senior vice-president

Fábio da Ponte, vice-president

Maria Tomásia, secretary

Delilah da Ponte, treasurer

Directors: Robyn Andrade, António Pereira, Herberto Silva, Susana Silva

