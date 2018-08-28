The Day After Jacksonville's Mass Shooting, They Held Another Gaming Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ― On Monday night, a group of gamers met up at a local arcade and bar for a casual Super Smash Bros. tournament.

It wasn’t anything fancy; a few guys and gals hooted and hollered over beers in the corner of the bar, duking it out in pairs of two, either in front of a tiny TV or a projector screen. Some were regulars, who’d been schlepping their controllers and consoles to this King Street venue since it was a laundromat and bar, well before last year, when it became a dedicated barcade called Keg & Coin. Others were just curious and asked to hop in for a quick round of Smash.

It was like a lot of other Jacksonville gaming events: smaller affairs that happen almost nightly and usually take place at one of three mainstay arcades in town, or at a less formal locale like someone’s apartment, where this competitive gaming community got its roots.

But of course, this night was different. Some of the folks watching the tournament wore shirts or pins bearing the name GLHF ― the arcade just over two miles away at Jacksonville Landing where, less than 24 hours prior, a mass shooting at a Madden tournament left three dead and another 11 wounded.

Keg & Coin, then, was the obvious setting for them to gather and mourn together; to revel; to plot their next steps; to just get their mind off things.

“We needed somewhere to get together and hang out ― now this is one of the only places to do that,” said Joshua “Tyger” Campbell, 35, who’s been hosting competitions in town for nearly two decades. “In Jacksonville, this scene used to be so underground. But in the past three to five years we’ve had so much community organizing and so many events that we’re stronger. We have so many places now where gamers feel safe to congregate.”

They also wanted to point out the strength of this community. Campbell said he was excited that a national gaming tournament was being held at one of his local haunts. It signaled that the community he’d helped to start, with small Dance Dance Revolution tournaments held back in 2003, was thriving.

But then came the shooting, one that would undoubtedly change the message about his community. This was, after all, a shooting at a video game tournament, and gaming has been a punching bag and a boogeyman for politicians since shooting at Columbine. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has continued that storied tradition, vowing earlier this year to look into the connection between video games and mass shootings. Surely, this real-world, violent event would breed more mischaracterizations about video game culture.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Mark Ronan, 22, who organizes gaming events across the city. “GLHF is here so we can have a place to hold awesome events like the Madden tournament. One of Jacksonville’s opportunities to shine in the esports world was soiled, and made headlines for all the wrong reasons.”

The people HuffPost spoke to Monday ― gaming advocates and activists, family and friends of those victims still hospitalized ― wanted to paint a different picture of local gaming. They’ve spent years fostering a culture of charity, entertainment and competition that extends well beyond the shooting at Jacksonville Landing.

’This Is His Dream’

Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo poses with Florida Gov. Rick Scott from his hospital bed in Jacksonville. More

At the University of Florida Health medical center, Sujeil Lopez told reporters that she used to get upset when her son, 26-year-old Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo, played video games for a dozen hours a day or more where he grew up in New York City.