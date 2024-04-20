"A day in the life" puts readers beside first responders, others. New installment coming
The Reporter-News has followed everyone from law enforcement officers to firefighters to investigators for the continuing series, "A day in the life."
This reporter has shadowed first responders, public figures and other people of note to give you a look at what they do for the community on a daily basis. Each day in the life is vastly different from the next.
The seventh installment of this occasional series publishes Sunday. Readers will learn about the daily miracle of Love and Care Ministries' work.
Taylor County sheriff's deputies Sarah Steele and Ryan Culpepper served an evening shift protecting Taylor County and its residents. In pictures: photo gallery.
Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey is known for closing the deal on some of Abilene's most controversial cold cases. In pictures: photo gallery.
Abilene police officer Kimberly Salazar had her work cut out for her on a Friday night with calls ranging from an overdose to disturbances to traffic stops, and everything in between. In pictures: photo gallery.
Taylor County corrections officer Adam Darnall at the Taylor County Jail is among the community's unsung heroes who deal with every aspect of the jail. In pictures: photo gallery.
This Abilene Fire Department four-man crew witnessed several medical emergency calls as they fulfilled their call to go above and beyond. In pictures: photo gallery.
Taylor County District Attorney's Office Investigator Tommy Pope comforts victims' families and guides them through the trial process, as well as preparing for trials and the range of possibilities that go with them. In pictures: photo gallery.
