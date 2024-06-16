On This Day, June 16: Sara Jane Olson captured after 20 years on the run

On June 16, 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

On this date in history:

In 1883, the New York Giants had the first Ladies' Day baseball game.

In 1909, President William Howard Taft, in a message to Congress, recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax.

In 1940, Marshal Henri-Philippe Petain became prime minister of the Vichy government in France.

Vichy, France, Marshal Philippe Petain (L) greets Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1940. File Photo courtesy the German Federal Archive

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

Rep. Anthony Weiner speaks at a press conference after announcing his resignation at the Council Center For Seniors in New York City on June 16, 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., became the first female soldier to receive the Silver Star for bravery in combat in the Iraq war.

File Photo by Jeremy D. Crisp/U.S. Army

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced he would resign after admitting he sent sexually suggestive photos on social networks Facebook and Twitter. He left office the following week.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia announced the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud eight months after he became heir to the throne. He was succeeded as crown prince by Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

In 2023, dozens of schoolchildren were among those slain by suspected Islamic State-aligned rebels in an attack on a secondary school in Mpondwe, Uganda.