Day before inauguration, State Department lacks interim boss

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a little more than a day before Donald Trump becomes president, and he still has no one ready to run American diplomacy until his nominee is confirmed.

And with Russian-sponsored Syrian peace talks scheduled on Trump's first full business day in office, the State Department doesn't know who, if anyone, to send.

Succession has been settled at the National Security Council, whose boss doesn't require confirmation, and appears on track for the Pentagon and CIA with Senate votes expected shortly after Trump's inauguration at noon on Friday.

But Rex Tillerson's fate isn't likely to be resolved until next week at the earliest and officials in Foggy Bottom are unsure about immediate plans.

Officials elsewhere say the situation appears only marginally better at several other federal agencies.