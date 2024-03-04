Day of Hope set Saturday in Oak Ridge for those in recovery or battling mental illness

ASAP of Anderson logo

Are you or someone you know in recovery? In celebration of Tennessee's fifth annual Day of Hope, ASAP of Anderson is holding an event from noon to 2 p.m. March 9 at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge.

The event is free. There will be a resource fair, lunch from Chick-fil-A and a speaker to inspire people who are struggling with substance misuse, addiction or mental illness, according to an ASAP news release.

Organizations statewide are participating in events leading up to the day, the release said. ASAP of Anderson is partnering with First United Methodist, Hope of East Tennessee and Metro Drug Coalition to host the event.

The church is at 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Oak Ridge Day of Hope set for those in recovery