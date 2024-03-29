Day of Caring set

Mar. 29—The adage goes, many hands make light work. That is what the Daviess County United Way is seeking as the organization prepares for the 29th Annual Day of Caring.

The event is set for May 14 and the United Way of Daviess County is welcoming teams to sign up for the event. The theme for this year is Lifting Others Up.

Day of Caring brings volunteers from throughout the community to work on needed projects by many organizations. Last year, 710 volunteers put in 3,228 hours valued at $103,000 during the event.

"We have volunteers participating in Odon, at Camp Illiana, and in Washington," said United Way Executive Director Zella Taylor. "This is a great way to give back to the community in service and supporting organizations who would not be able to do the work alone. Please contact our office to sign up today at 812-254-1038."

Organizers say the requests are coming from several agencies. Volunteers will be asked to do painting, power washing, sanding, gutter cleaning, ramp installation, electrical work, lawn work, art projects with children, bulletin board updates, clerical work, installing shelves, repairs and more.

To get that work done the United Way is asking businesses to allow their employees to volunteer for all or part of the day.

Volunteers will receive a breakfast and if they work the entire day, they will receive lunch.

On May 14, volunteers will be asked to meet at Eastside Park and the Odon Community Building to sign in.

From there they will receive their work assignments and then return to the park for lunch. Those who stay for the entire day will then eat lunch then return to work.

The coordinator for Odon Day of Caring is Shaeanna Knepp.

Those with questions should contact the Daviess County United Way at 812-254-1038.