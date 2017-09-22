Day Care Workers Accused of Taunting Boy With Autism as He Cried Under Table

Two Florida day care workers are facing charges after authorities say they taunted a boy with autism as he wept under a desk.

Video of the alleged incident was enough for Winter Haven police to issue warrants for the workers, 26-year-old Kadericca Smith and 19-year-old Alexis Henderson.

The women are allegedly seen in video taken at Our Children's Academy as they taunted and laughed at the 8-year-old boy. At one point, one of the women is seen holding both the boy's arms and using her leg to swipe the his legs out from under him, cops say.

Winter Haven police say the video was posted to Snapchat.

"These workers were supposed to be trained in how to handle children with behavioral issues. They are trained to de-escalate situations, but that obviously did not happen,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told reporters.

The women were both questioned Sept. 15 but not charged. After police decided there was sufficient evidence to bring charges, the women reportedly could not be found.

Both they have since turned themselves in to police.

Henderson is charged with child neglect and has posted bond. Smith has been charged with battery and child abuse, and is being held without bond.

Smith's first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

